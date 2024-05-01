Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 330,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 82.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

