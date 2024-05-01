Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.21

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 192007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

