Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,730,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 70,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.