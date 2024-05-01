Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.35. 50,938,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,647,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

