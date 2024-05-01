Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

