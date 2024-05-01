Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

