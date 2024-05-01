Ambev (ABEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ambev to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 588,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,613. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambev
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.