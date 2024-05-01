Ambev (ABEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ambev to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 588,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,613. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

