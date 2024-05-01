AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.95.

AMC opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.62. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

