American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.240-2.340 EPS.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
NYSE:AAT opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.
American Assets Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 159.52%.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
