American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.89.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.