American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.300-10.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.53 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,798. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

