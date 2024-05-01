American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.300-10.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.53 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,798. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.