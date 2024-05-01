Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ames National stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

