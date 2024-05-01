Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. 715,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,246. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

