Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.93.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.