Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System Trading Down 1.3 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

