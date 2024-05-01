Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ET opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $13,005,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

