Analysts Offer Predictions for Nova Leap Health Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nova Leap Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nova Leap Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 4.3 %

Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nova Leap Health has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

