Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $12.26

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Azul stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 151.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

