Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,784,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

