Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,693 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 421.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 77,723 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

CHCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

