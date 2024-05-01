Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,391 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. On average, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAX shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

