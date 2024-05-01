Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.