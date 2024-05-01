Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 132,602 Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CI&T were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. CI&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CI&T Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

