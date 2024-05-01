Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

