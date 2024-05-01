Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 5,179,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,766,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

