Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $649,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

