Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 1,090,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

