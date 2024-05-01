Andina Capital Management LLC Takes $4.61 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,359,000 after purchasing an additional 775,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 1,370,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

