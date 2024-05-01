Andina Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.77. 3,099,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

