Andina Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $12,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 233,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,615. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.