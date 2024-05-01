Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anexo Group Price Performance
Shares of ANX opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.23. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Anexo Group Company Profile
