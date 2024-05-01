Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Anghami Price Performance

ANGHW stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Anghami has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

