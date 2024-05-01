Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 11.1%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

