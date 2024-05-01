AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 39.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

ATR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $148.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.