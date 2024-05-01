Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 28th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Aramark Trading Down 2.8 %
ARMK stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARMK
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aramark
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.