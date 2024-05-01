ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

