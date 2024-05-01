Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 2,111,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,652. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

