Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Archrock Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

