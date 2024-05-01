Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.5 %

ASC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $680.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.38. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

