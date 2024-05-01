Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 792,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 241,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.