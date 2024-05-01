argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

