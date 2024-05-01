argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
argenx Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.05.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
