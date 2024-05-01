Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,016. The company has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

