Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

AROW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 24,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,190. The company has a market cap of $380.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

