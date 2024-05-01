Ascent Industries (ACNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ascent Industries to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.65). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

