Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.