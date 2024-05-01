AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
ASTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 308,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,401. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
