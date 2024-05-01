AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 308,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,401. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

