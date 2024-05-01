Astrana Health (ASTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Astrana Health has set its FY24 guidance at $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.280-1.520 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently commented on ASTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

