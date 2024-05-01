AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 928,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

