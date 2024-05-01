AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

