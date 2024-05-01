Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.35 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $578.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Astronics has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

